Reece James aims to draw on Wigan Athletic experience for latest challenge

Reece James (the other one) during his time with Latics

Reece James is aiming to draw on the experience of two League One titles with Wigan Athletic as he rejoins Rotherham United to boost their promotion bid.

The 30-year-old twice helped Latics into the Championship, under Gary Caldwell in 2015-16 and Paul Cook in 2017-18.

After making it a hat-trick with Sheffield Wednesday last year, James is now hoping to take his magic touch to Rotherham, where he spent a short time on loan a decade ago.

"I've had three promotions from this division, and that experience is hopefully something I can draw on," he said.

"The league is constantly changing, it's getting more competitive by the year...you only have to look at the size of the clubs in there now.

"You look at the teams that didn't get promoted this time...the teams who came up from League Two, the teams that came down from the Championship...it's going to be so tough next year.

"Over the years, I've grown up quite a bit, I think I've become a bit more of a rounded player...I'm someone who can now play in a number of positions, as opposed to perhaps just one, and I'm still trying to get better and better each day."

James became the Millers' fourth summer signing after Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Rafferty and Shaun McWilliams.

New Rotherham boss Steve Evans said: “Reece James is a naturally left-sided player who can play in a three or a four or even on the left side of midfield or the left side of a diamond.