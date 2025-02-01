Jason Kerr and Sam Tickle are powerless to prevent Lincoln's late equaliser at the Brick

Shaun Maloney felt his Wigan Athletic side were 'let down' by referee John Mulligan after Lincoln City took advantage of an 88th-minute penalty to steal a point at the Brick.

Latics were closing in on a much-needed home victory thanks to Jonny Smith's goal nine minutes before the break, after Dale Taylor had played him in.

However, after Taylor failed to take a good chance to double the lead at the beginning of the second period, the Imps were handed a lifeline with two minutes on the clock.

James Carragher was penalised after grappling with Adam Jackson at a corner, with the official pointing straight to the spot.

Sam Tickle saved James' Collins' penalty, only for the Lincoln forward to steer the rebound home.

Even then, there was more controversy, with skipper Jason Kerr seemingly prevented from getting back to try to clear the ball off the line by Reeco Hackett, who was clearly standing in an offside position when Collins made his second connection.

"In my opinion, I don't think my players got what they deserved today, but sometimes that's what happens," said Maloney. "Their No.5, I think he's done amazing to win the penalty.

"Look, I can't disagree that Carragher has hands on him, absolutely. But the way that he falls and spins, I think the referee has let us down.

"I'm normally very honest with officials...but in that particular moment...for sure he had his hands on him, but their No.5 has done amazing to fall and take Carragher with him. So I think he's let us down with that one, but if we'd been more clinical earlier in the game, we'd have finished it already."

On the possible offside - which several Latics players immediately claimed - Maloney added: "I think there's a bit in that. Their player was in front of the scorer when he made the second contact.

"In fairness, in League One, I think you're going to get that. One of the things we love about League One and the Championship is the lack of VAR. But on the flip side, you're going to get moments like that, where there are decisions that should be given and they're not."

