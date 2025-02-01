Wigan Athletic denied vital victory by late, late Lincoln City penalty

By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:11 GMT
Jonny Smith celebrates scoring Latics' goal in the first halfJonny Smith celebrates scoring Latics' goal in the first half
Jonny Smith celebrates scoring Latics' goal in the first half
Wigan Athletic saw two precious points slip through their fingers as Lincoln City stole a point thanks to a controversial 88th-minute penalty.

Latics looked on course to pick up a rare home win when Jonny Smith took delivery of Dale Taylor’s pass to slot home nine minutes before the break.

They largely kept the visitors at arm’s length, with the only scare for Sam Tickle being when a first-half free-kick from Tom Bayliss – who spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Latics from Preston – flew over the wall and smacked the crossbar.

However, just as Latics were seeing out the game, the visitors were awarded a penalty with two minutes to go, when James Carragher was penalised for holding Adam Jackson at a corner.

Tickle made a superb save – diving to his right – to save James Collins’ spot-kick, but he was left furious as the Lincoln man reacted faster than any of his defenders to steer home the rebound.

Latics were also convinced an attacker – possibly in an offside position – prevented Jason Kerr getting back and possibly clearing the ball off the line, but the goal was given.

