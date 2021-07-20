REPORT: AFC Fylde 0 Wigan Athletic 1

Charlie Wyke in action for Latics at Fylde

The summer signing from Rochdale had only just come on to the field as a half-time substitute when he was brought down 25 yards from the Fylde goal.

And he exacted the perfect revenge with a thunderbolt of a set-piece that flew into the roof of the net.

Latics - again fielding virtually a team in either half - could have been two goals up inside 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both chances fell to marquee recruit Charlie Wyke, but his first header was just over, and the second was brilliantly saved at point-blank range by Chris Neal.

The home side - featuring Latics old-boys David Perkins, Emeka Obi and Luke Burke, and coached from the sidelines by ex-Latics Under-23 boss Nick Chadwick - provided spirited opposition throughout.

Latics: Jones; Darikwa, Whatmough, Long, Pearce; Naylor, Cousins; Trialist, Keane, Edwards; Wyke.

Subs: Amos, Tickle, Robinson, Lloyd, Carragher, Trialist, Power, Aasgaard, Smith, McGee, Pinnington, Trialist, Lang, Humphrys, Costello.