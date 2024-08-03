REPORT: Barrow 1 Wigan Athletic 0 - Youthful Tics line-up close pre-season campaign with defeat

A youthful Wigan Athletic side concluded their pre-season schedule on a losing note as League Two outfit Barrow won by the odd goal at sunny Holker Park.

The first real chance of the game fell to the home side, with Emile Acquah heading over from close range, and that set the tone for most of what followed.

A left-wing cross was headed goalwards by the Barrow trialist, only for Andy Lonergan to pull off a good save.

Not even the presence of Charlie Hughes in the backline could prevent Latics falling to defeat at Barrow in their final pre-season friendly

Lonergan was clutching thin air shortly after when Ben Jackson tried his luck from 25 yards, with the ball grazing the bar on its way over.

That feat was replicated at the other end on the stroke of half-time, with Chris Sze's deep cross from the left-hand side looping over the home goalie and bouncing on top of the bar and over.

Despite having 15 minutes to regroup, the second period was arguably even more of a difficult watch, with Barrow asking all of the attacking questions.

Elliot Newby shot just wide of the far post, before Ged Garner hit the near post from the edge of the area with Lonergan beaten.

Lonergan then somehow stopped an Emile Acquah header from point-blank range - although the Barrow man will surely feel he ought to have scored.

But he made amends at the three-quarter mark when Latics gave it away in midfield - not for the first time - allowing Newby to advance on goal.

And although Lonergan kept out Newby's initial shot, Acquah slotted home into a virtually unguarded net.