REPORT: Wigan Athletic 0 Exeter City 0 - Another point but Latics held to a third stalemate in a row

Wigan Athletic extended their unbeaten run to four matches – all with clean sheets – but again they were unable to force all three points as Gary Caldwell’s Exeter City secured a 0-0 draw at the Brick Community Stadium.

In a very tight first half, Latics produced the two moments of real goalmouth action - with Jensen Weir at the heart of both.

First, the Academy product hunted the error in the Exeter backline before playing a one-two with Joe Hugill and releasing Silko Thomas.

Substitute Dale Taylor tries to force a Latics winner in the second half

However, the on-loan Leicester winger - with the goal at his mercy - was foiled by City goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Weir tried his luck from 30 yards, with Whitworth happy to help the ball round his post for a corner.

Weir had also wanted a penalty just before the break when he went to ground in the area, but referee Scott Simpson waved play on.

Latics had another half a shout for a spot-kick at the start of the second period when Jason Kerr headed Matt Smith's corner back across goal and - in the opinion of a number of home players - against a visiting hand.

Again the referee was unmoved, but Exeter began to threaten and a shot from Kamari Doyle flew past Sam Tickle's far post.

Fitting on the club's 'Heritage Day', Callum McManaman appeared off the bench and immediately caused panic in the Grecians defence.

His first run saw him beat his man twice with his trademark chops, and his cross looked a beauty only fellow substitute Baba Adeeko was unable to make the most of it.

A superb pass from another replacement, Michael Olakigbe, released Latics fourth sub Dale Taylor, who fired straight at the goalie when he might have done better.

Taylor had another good chance when a Luke Chambers free-kick found him 15 yards from goal, but again his shot found only the gloves of Whitworth.

There was still time for one more Latics chance, in the third of the three added minutes, but ex-Exeter man Will Aimson's header off Jipped away from the top corner by Whitworth at full stretch.