Wigan Athletic rocked as starlet ruled out for season with knee ligament damage
Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Adams is to undergo knee surgery which will rule him out for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old midfielder sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee at the weekend while playing for loan club Bradford City against League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon.
After being introduced as a half-time substitute, Adams lasted only 19 minutes before having to come off the field.
“Joe will undergo a knee operation and will then complete his rehab with the Wigan Athletic medical team,” read a Latics statement. “Everyone wishes Joe a speedy recovery.”
