Wigan Athletic rocked as starlet ruled out for season with knee ligament damage

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Sep 2024, 13:38 BST
Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Adams is to undergo knee surgery which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee at the weekend while playing for loan club Bradford City against League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon.

After being introduced as a half-time substitute, Adams lasted only 19 minutes before having to come off the field.

“Joe will undergo a knee operation and will then complete his rehab with the Wigan Athletic medical team,” read a Latics statement. “Everyone wishes Joe a speedy recovery.”

