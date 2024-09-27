Wigan Athletic rocked as starlet ruled out for season with knee ligament damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Adams is to undergo knee surgery which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee at the weekend while playing for loan club Bradford City against League Two rivals AFC Wimbledon.

After being introduced as a half-time substitute, Adams lasted only 19 minutes before having to come off the field.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Joe will undergo a knee operation and will then complete his rehab with the Wigan Athletic medical team,” read a Latics statement. “Everyone wishes Joe a speedy recovery.”