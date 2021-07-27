REPORT: Wigan Athletic 2 Stoke City 1
Goals from Callum Lang and Stephen Humphrys ensured Wigan Athletic maintained their 100 per cent record in pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Championship outfit Stoke.
Latics threatened first when Thelo Aasgaard cut inside before unleashing a left-foot shot that was brilliantly clawed away by Joe Bursik in the Stoke goal.
The visitors came even closer when ex-Latics favourite Nick Powell saw a lot shot somehow turned on the bar by his former team-mate Jamie Jones.
And it was Latics who opened the scoring eight minutes before the break, when Lang turned and fired into the bottom corner from just inside the box.
Sadly the lead didn't last until the break, with Powell teeing up Tom Ince just seconds before the whistle.
The game inevitably petered out in the second half, with both clubs making a raft of substitutions to get minutes into legs.
But Latics continued to look a threat and regained the lead with 10 minutes to go, when Will Keane drew the goalkeeper before providing Humphrys with a tap-in from close range.
