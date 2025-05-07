Ryan Lowe has outlined a tough pre-season ahead for his Latics players

Ryan Lowe has told his Wigan Athletic players to enjoy their down time in the off-season - because he's planning the 'hardest pre-season I've ever had'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics signed off for the summer with a 1-1 draw at Northampton on Saturday, to extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Indeed, Latics lost only two of their 11 matches since Lowe replaced Shaun Maloney in March, winning two and drawing the other seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That represented a solid platform from which to build - but Lowe says the hard work has only just begun.

"I've told them, there are large parts of things that need to change," he said. "I'm giving them the licence to go and play, but they have to showcase that on the field.

"Me, the coaching staff, the analysts, can give them everything they need, but we can't go out and play the game for them. We can only give them all the information and, after that, it's all on them.

"It's been a learning curve for me up to this point, and pre-season will be the next step. It's going to be tough...it'll be the hardest pre-season I've ever had. They'll all have pre-season programmes and they can't afford to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want to be dour and say they can't have any holidays, they can spend some quality time with their families, and rightly so after a tough season. But I want them coming back fit and wanting to hit the ground running next season."

Lowe himself will be busy on and off the field, as he bids to reshape a playing squad into his own mould.

"I'm going to go away for a few days and switch off, but I'll soon be back," he said. "And I'll be straight on the phone, on zooms, meeting players, Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) can speak to the agents.

"But the hard work really starts now. It's been hard work ever since I've come through the door if I'm being honest, but it really starts now. We've got to get the recruitment right, to help us build and get us to where we want to be near the top end of the division, rather than the bottom half."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe says he will be delivering individually tailored programmes to each of his players in order to return maximum benefit for all.

"I'll come up with some objectives and targets for the players, and they'll give me their words on that," he added. "I've done it at every club I've been at, and it's been relatively successful so far.

"The first objective will be to stay in the top 12 for as long as we can, all season if possible, and see where that takes us.

"The second aim will be to see where we can get to after that, but the focus now is on getting in the players who can help us to do that.

"Players will come, players will go, and hopefully we can get bodies into the building sooner rather than later."