Ryan Trevitt set for surgery as Wigan Athletic boss provides further injury updates on key trio

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed Ryan Trevitt will be out for ‘some considerable time’, with the loanee midfielder set to undergo surgery on a thigh injury.

Trevitt has been a regular starter for Lowe’s side since arriving on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford in the summer, but suffered a thigh injury in the defeat to Cardiff City last month. Lowe confirmed Trevitt will remain with Latics whilst also continuing his rehab with Brentford – but the 22-year-old remains firmly part of Lowe’s plans this season as the club await the full injury prognosis

"Trev is going to be out for a little while,” said Lowe. “We’re just waiting for the real diagnosis, but he is going to have to get an operation on his thigh. He has had some calls with the medical team, surgeon and and we’ve had to liaise with Brentford and whatnot, so it’s not good news for Ry.

"We’re disappointed in that, but the best thing for him going forward is that he is going to need an operation on his thigh. What that looks like, we don’t really know yet, but he is going to be out for some considerable time, and once we know how long that will be, we will keep you informed, but he will be sadly missed because he’s been excellent.”

Meanwhile, Lowe provided more encouraging injury news on defender James Carragher and midfielder Tyrese Francois, who are both nearing returns to the training field. However, Baba Adeeko will miss the next couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury.

"James isn’t far off,” said Lowe. He is doing a lot of grass-based stuff with the physios, so we’ll hopefully have him back training with the group next week.

"Tyrese is not far behind (Carragher). I think he may be involved a little bit tomorrow (Friday) in some small training, but if not, then definitely the following week.

"We’re going to miss Baba for a few weeks, so he is going to be a little while with a hamstring. These things happen, injuries come and go, but we’ve got a good enough squad, we’ve got a decent-sized squad to fill that, and when everyone is back, it will be a much-needed boost, not just for me, but for everyone.”

