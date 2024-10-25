Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get the positioning right and the goals will come, insists Wigan Athletic first-team manager Shaun Maloney.

Latics have scored just 10 goals in the League One campaign to date, although the side boast one of the better defensive records with just nine conceded in 12 games.

The converted chances are the joint second-lowest in the competition alongside Cambridge United, with only Stevenage below by one.

But boss Maloney remains confident that the goals will come, with one key area discussed at the club’s press conference on Friday ahead of Monday night’s clash on the road against Blackpool.

Wigan Athletic travel to Blackpool for Monday night football in League One

He explained: “At the start of our team, whether our centre-backs are in position quick enough, or the right position to play through teams in the middle of the pitch; how aggressive we are with our runs, and our specific runs when it’s maybe higher up.

“Where the cross is from, nines, 10s, where they are in the box when we do create dangerous moments.

“There’s lots within that. Even against Mansfield in the second half, we had so many crosses and we were actually very creative in that second half, but still our positions need to be better.

“We have to just continually work at getting better and the positions that we’re asking to be in.

“And from my point, getting the players to understand why I’m asking them to get in those positions and then it’s up to them and their talent will take over.”

Monday’s opponents sit just two places above on the table, with the game from Bloomfield Road also live on Sky Sports.

Latics have lost their last two games on the bounce, having enjoyed unbeaten form prior to the international break, with Blackpool also looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

“Every game, we want to be a certain team without the ball and we’ve definitely made some advancements from last season,” Maloney continued.

“We have to keep getting better. Blackpool have got a lot of attacking threats, and we’ll have to be at our best or they can hurt you.

“It should be a great match, and we have to start the game with the same intensity we started the second half against Mansfield.”

Meanwhile, Maloney admits Jensen Weir and Josh Stones are both doubts for Monday’s fixture due to injury.