Shaun Maloney 'really sad' to lose Tom Huddlestone to Birmingham City - and gives Wigan Athletic successor hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney admitted the departure of first-team coach Tom Huddlestone for League One rivals Birmingham City 'came out of the blue'.

The 37-year-old only joined Maloney's coaching staff in June, after leaving his position with Manchester United's Under-21 side.

Nottingham-born Huddlestone was brought in to replace Stephen Crainey, who left for local rivals Bolton Wanderers the day before the Latics squad returned for pre-season training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Huddlestone turned out for Latics during pre-season at Fylde

And Maloney is now faced with the problem of finding another suitable candidate as the fixture schedule begins to get hectic.

"It came out of the blue really," said Maloney, who was a former team-mate of Huddlestone at Hull City almost a decade ago.

"I spoke to Tom on the bus going down to Bristol Rovers on Friday, and he let me know they'd approached him. I've known Tom a long time, and this isn't going to change the way I feel about him, and our relationship.

"I'm really sad to see him leaving us so early, he was incredibly popular with our players and staff. But the offer he received was just impossible for us to get anywhere close to...it was miles out of our reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an incredible offer, and he said it would have had to be, because he didn't want to leave us. It wasn't something he searched out, it was something that came to him.

"It's a real feather in his cap, after being called up to work with the England Under-21s while he was with us. And it shows what a young talented coach he is, and it's an amazing opportunity for him and his family, and I know it's closer to where he lives.

"I remain a big fan of Tom as a guy and as a coach, and he will be missed. It was quite emotional saying goodbye, even though he'd only been here for a couple of months.

"We've lost a couple of members of staff like this recently, but the positive is it shows we have good people in the building. Unfortunately we've not been able to keep him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney says the search for his successor is already under way.

"Yes, we've had to start that process," he added. "But we're not in a hurry because I have to get it right. I have to bring in the right person, Tom was that right person, and I need to find that again.

"We just need a bit of stability now...I think we've felt that over the last couple of months. It's just kind of how the window evolved, and it's happened with the coaching staff, starting the day before we reported back.

"We crave that stability because, when we have that, you can see what this group is capable of. But I'm in no rush because I need the right person...who will stay with us for a period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The chairman and the owner have been great about it...in terms of replacing him, they'll back me with what's needed."

Huddlestone made one appearance during his time at Wigan, as a second-half substitute during the pre-season victory at AFC Fylde.