Wigan Athletic sporting director makes chief executive revelation

Gregor Rioch insists Wigan Athletic have not been hamstrung - on or off the pitch - by their continuing lack of a permanent chief executive.

Ben Goodburn has been filling the role of interim CEO along with his duties since the Mike Danson takeover 15 months ago.

Although hinting last summer the club was closing in on a full-time CEO, Goodburn told Wigan Today at the end of last season that they were 'happy at the moment with the existing arrangement'.

Sporting director Gregor Rioch (pictured with chairman and interim CEO Ben Goodburn at Charlton last season) is happy with the boardroom structure at present

And that has been echoed by sporting director Rioch, who confirmed the structure at the club is working to his satisfaction.

"I think people on the outside might not recognise the importance of Ben Goodburn to us at football club," said Rioch, speaking exclusively to Wigan Today. "When you go through what we went through last summer, around 15 months ago, it's important you have tight lines of communication. At this moment in time, it's working really well...communication is seamless and streamlined

"So whereas sometimes in a football club you might have too many people to go through to get to the top, to get a decision, it's very clear here.

"I communicate with Ben on a daily basis, on all football matters and when it comes to signing players.

"Myself, Shaun (Maloney) and Stevie (Gormal, head of recruitment) work on the squad planning and building and once I am given autonomy to engage with a player then I go ahead and do it.

"What Ben does give us - and it must be from his legal background - is he asks really good questions. He challenges us in a really, really positive way, which sometimes gives us a different thought process. It's important to look at areas through a different lens.

“There is good synergy, it's smooth and seamless. To have direct contact with the decision makers helps us grow the club. This has worked really well for us, and that's why we've managed to get so many of our primary targets over the line this summer.

"Lucas (Danson, director) is extremely hands-on, for example he was here on Sunday for the first home game of the women's team and is involved in many projects behind the scenes to improve the football club."