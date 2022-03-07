Latics host the League Two outfit in the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy.

Boss Leam Richardson has used the competition to give valuable game-time to a number of Academy graduates, as well as senior players in need of games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Jones

Having skippered the side through the group stage, and past Accrington, Oldham and Arsenal Under-21s in the knockout stages, Jones is desperate for the journey to continue all the way to the final.

"It's always great working with the younger players, bonding with them and showing them the ropes," he said.

"With such a big squad at this club, and such a good Academy, it's given the gaffer a great opportunity to make the most of the competition.

"Whether that's young players coming in and taking their chance, or players coming back from injury and getting match minutes, it's been invaluable.

"We've always taken every single game seriously at this club, no matter what the competition.

"And we're now at a point where we're one game from Wembley - as well as being in a great position in the league - and we want to make the most of that.

"If we could get through to Wembley and pick up some silverware, it would be a massive bonus on top of hopefully getting promoted, which is obviously the main priority.

"Who'd have thought that would be possible 12 months ago?

"We've already come so far with some great performances along the way, so why not give it another go?"

A larger than expected crowd caused the kick-off in the quarter-final against Arsenal Under-21s to be put back.

And with tickets priced at just £5 adults, another bumper attendance is expected at the DW.

"We want as many fans down there at the DW, cheering us on to hopefully Wembley," said Jones.

"They've been incredible all season, and we'd like them to be our 12th man again.