Soft drinks entrepreneur understood to be in pole position to buy Wigan Athletic

Sarbjot Johal is the man understood to be in pole position to take control of Wigan Athletic.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

The 21-year-old entrepreneur has spent much of the last six months trying to pull off a similar takeover bid for Morecambe.

But with Latics having come on to the market over the weekend, it's believed he has set his sights on the DW Stadium.

Wigan Athletic's DW StadiumWigan Athletic's DW Stadium
Johal is chairman of private equity firm Sarb Capital, who were in the process of going through the EFL's owners and directors test.

His wealth is said to largely come from the soft drinks industry.

The current owners of the club, Phoenix 2021 Limited, are due to meet the EFL again on Monday evening.

