Soft drinks entrepreneur understood to be in pole position to buy Wigan Athletic

The 21-year-old entrepreneur has spent much of the last six months trying to pull off a similar takeover bid for Morecambe.

But with Latics having come on to the market over the weekend, it's believed he has set his sights on the DW Stadium.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

Johal is chairman of private equity firm Sarb Capital, who were in the process of going through the EFL's owners and directors test.

His wealth is said to largely come from the soft drinks industry.