Stoke midfielder is Wigan Athletic's newest recruit

Jordan Cousins at the DW

The 27-year-old midfielder, who represented England at Under-16 through to Under-20 level, joins on a two-year deal after leaving Championship side Stoke

And he can't wait to get going after getting a taster of what lies ahead.

“I came down here a couple of weeks ago and I was blown away by the facilities and what the manager had to say," he said.

“I’ve been here and played here as an away player a few times, but just coming here - being shown around the stadium and talking to the gaffer and chief executive - has blown me away.

“It’s a new challenge for me, but a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve been to the training ground and I’ve been around the DW Stadium, and the vibe that I’m getting is really good. I can’t wait to get started.”

Cousins came through the ranks at Charlton, making 136 appearances for the Addicks before moving to QPR in 2016.

After three years with Rangers, he moved to Stoke, making 45 appearances during his two years in the Potteries.