Striker reflects on 'tough' period at Wigan Athletic after joining League One rivals on two-year deal
The 28-year-old striker has penned a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, at Bloomfield Road.
He spent the second half of his first season on loan at New York Red Bulls, before spending the next two years on season-long arrangements with Latics and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.
However, a change of scenery didn't prove successful, with Fletcher scoring twice in 28 games for Latics, and failing to net in the same number of games for the Owls last term.
And he referenced his struggles in front of goal as a major source of motivation with his new club.
“There’s no getting away from the fact it’s been a tough couple of years," said Fletcher, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, and cost Middlesbrough £6.5nillion when he joined from West Ham in 2017. "But that’s behind me now, and I’m so happy to be somewhere that I’m wanted. Once I’d heard of the interest from the gaffer and spoke to him, it was a no-brainer of a decision.
"I hope to bring experience and good performances to help the team achieve our goal this season.”
Fletcher’s final act in a Wigan shirt was carrying on with a broken arm in the 2-1 victory over Millwall, after Shaun Maloney had used all his substitutes.
His efforts drew huge praise from the manager, who said he would ‘never forget’ Fletcher’s commitment to the cause.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.