Supporters Club express 'concern' over 'unacceptable' Wigan Athletic situation

Latics boss Shaun Maloney and chief executive Mal Brannigan jetted out to Bahrain immediately after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Watford in search of, in Maloney's words' 'clarity' on the issue.

The performance at Vicarage Road was even more impressive given it was over a week since the playing squad was due to be paid their latest round of wages.

The Dave Whelan statue outside Wigan Athletic's home ground

And the fans' group have voiced their collective thoughts on an increasingly worrying chapter in the club's recent history.

"Having closely watched the events at Wigan Athletic over recent days and weeks, it has been a concerning situation for the Supporters Club - and more importantly the players and staff of the club – especially so soon after the events of 2020," the statement read.

"Clearly the late payment of wages is an unacceptable position that should never happen, and can not be allowed to continue.

"Having relayed our feelings directly to the owners, the Supporters Club has received reassurances the problems currently being faced will be addressed and resolved quickly.

"We are pleased the manager and CEO are meeting the ownership group in Bahrain following the Watford fixture, and we are aware that work is ongoing to strengthen the club’s position.

"We expect further updates on this throughout the international break, and will continue to monitor this with the club and its owners on an ongoing basis until a positive outcome is reached.

"We also understand our members and all Latics supporters will have an infinite number of questions and concerns to put to the owners and the board.

"Our first priority is to ensure the club’s full attention is on the payment of wages, and securing the club’s finances.

"But we have also requested a full update is issued by the owners and board at the earliest possible moment – including the opportunity to have questions answered.

"We will provide further updates for supporters at the earliest opportunity as we receive more information.

"In the meantime, as always, our full and unwavering support goes out to the staff, manager and players of Wigan Athletic.

"We hope you know all Latics fans are right behind you."

It’s not the only statement to have been issued in relation to the situation.

The ‘Wigan Athletic Grievance Society’ – a group of supporters who led protests during the club’s period of administration – say it is ‘imperative that the people charged with the club's welfare offer a more transparent update as to what is really going on’.

"The Wigan Athletic Grievance Society feels it is incredulous that this situation still rumbles on, a full week after the squad’s wages were due to be paid,” the statement read.

"While the fans, staff and players of the club continue to wait for news of our financial limbo, the EFL have also yet to state if a three-point deduction will be enacted, either this season or next, adding to the uncertainty for all involved.

"It is now imperative that the people charged with the club's welfare offer a more transparent update as to what is really going on at the club.

"Stating there are issues with liquidity wears a bit thin, especially as this is now the fourth time that wages have been paid late.

"Mr Brannigan needs to clearly explain to fans what this actually means in real terms and what the actual problems are in delivering wages on time.

"Mr Brannigan also needs to explain clearly what the chairman's and owners intentions are for the club going forwards.

"Is the club for sale ? If the club isn't for sale, are they committed to the club in the long term?

"When does the chairman plan to visit Wigan and speak directly to the supporters?

"What involvement have the other directors of the club had in the week-to-week running of the club?

"Dr Tom Markham and Oliver Gottman have been noticeable by their absence lately. Do they plan to speak with the supporters or offer any opinion as to what is going on?

"Frankly, the level of information and communication offered to the supporters has been lacking lately and the statement from the chairman last weekend was vague to say the least.

"In summary, the owner, chairman, chief executive and directors need to step forward and offer a clear and full explanation of what has gone on and what is likely to happen in relation to the club going forwards.

