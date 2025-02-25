Team news: Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town

By Paul Kendrick
Published 25th Feb 2025, 19:03 BST
Shaun Maloney has made two changes for the visit of HuddersfieldShaun Maloney has made two changes for the visit of Huddersfield
Shaun Maloney has made two changes for the visit of Huddersfield
Shaun Maloney has made two changes to his Wigan Athletic side for the visit of Huddersfield Town.

Baba Adeeko comes into the centre of midfield to replace Jensen Weir, who drops to the bench after suffering with an ankle problem of late.

Read More
Former Wigan Athletic man swaps Aberdeen for Hibernian

Jonny Smith also starts on the right wing in place of Joseph Hungbo, who picked up a muscle injury at Wycombe on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was also a huge surprise as Dion Rankine – who has been out with a hamstring tear since the beginning of December – was named on the bench.

Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Aimson, Kerr, Mellish; Adeeko, Norburn; Dale, Darcy, J.Smith; Taylor.

Subs: Watson, McHugh, L.Robinson, Weir, S.Smith, McManaman, Rankine

Related topics:Team newsHuddersfield TownWycombe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice