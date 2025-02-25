Team news: Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town
Shaun Maloney has made two changes to his Wigan Athletic side for the visit of Huddersfield Town.
Baba Adeeko comes into the centre of midfield to replace Jensen Weir, who drops to the bench after suffering with an ankle problem of late.
Jonny Smith also starts on the right wing in place of Joseph Hungbo, who picked up a muscle injury at Wycombe on Saturday.
There was also a huge surprise as Dion Rankine – who has been out with a hamstring tear since the beginning of December – was named on the bench.
Latics: Tickle; Sibbick, Aimson, Kerr, Mellish; Adeeko, Norburn; Dale, Darcy, J.Smith; Taylor.
Subs: Watson, McHugh, L.Robinson, Weir, S.Smith, McManaman, Rankine
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.