Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Wigan Athletic and Manchester United goalkeeper Dave 'Pop' Gaskell has died at the age of 84.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaskell, from Orrell, who was also one of the 'Busby Babes' at United, passed away after a short illness.

He made a total of 119 first-team appearances during his 13 years at Old Trafford, and went on to play for Latics - with whom he spent the 1968-69 season on loan - and Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orrell's Dave Gaskell played for both Wigan Athletic and Manchester United as well as Wrexham

Gaskell remains the youngest player to play for United, having turned out in the 1956 Charity Shield against Manchester City at the age of 16 years and 19 days.

“Having finished his daytime duties as a part of United’s groundstaff, Gaskell – who was the club’s fifth choice goalkeeper, and less than four months into his Reds career – had gone along to watch the game in the evening,” read a United statement. “An early injury to starting stopper Ray Wood left United down to 10 men, until coach Bert Whalley grabbed Gaskell from the crowd, pulled together some kit, picked up a spare pair of team-mate Colin Webster’s boots and threw the teenager back onto the field in Wood’s stead.

“Gaskell went on to turn in a man-of-the-match performance, keeping a clean sheet as the Reds won 1-0 – although his appearance had been so unorthodox that most onlookers didn’t realise Wood had been substituted. The following morning, David found himself in Matt Busby’s office discussing his promotion to the senior squad, where he would spend the next 11 seasons of his career.

"Competition between the sticks was fierce, particularly after the world record capture of Harry Gregg in 1957, but Gaskell, a keen boxer and rugby player at school, was never one to shirk a battle. Over the seasons, David stepped in more than capably whenever Busby required, the highlight coming during the 1962/63 run-in, when he kept goal in the Reds’ successful twin battle to avoid relegation and win the FA Cup. His near-flawless display in the final against Leicester at Wembley was his career zenith, and the following term he went on to make a career-best 29 appearances during the course of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2011, David was the Football Association’s Guest of Honour at the Community Shield between United and City, in recognition of the fixture’s parallels with his dramatic introduction to senior football over 55 years earlier. His was truly a tale for the ages and a life lived to its fullest. David spent his later years with his family in the outskirts of Wrexham, his place in Manchester United folklore long since assured.”

Gaskell was finally recognised for his contributions to United's success when the club awarded him two championship-winning medals in 2023 – more than half a century after they were won. He was one of 18 former United players eligible to receive missing medals after the EFL lowered its criteria from a minimum of 14 appearances to five.

The long overdue recognition was a proud moment for Gaskell, who remained humble about his achievements throughout his life.

A family statement read: "Born in Wigan, Dave’s name will forever be etched in football history as the youngest ever player to don the famous red jersey of Manchester United. As one of the last remaining Busby Babes, he carried the legacy of that golden generation with immense pride, always taking the time to share stories and memories with fans who wrote to him from all over the world. Despite receiving fan mail several times a week, he personally replied to each letter and signed photographs with warmth and gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the 1970s, Dave’s football journey took him and his family overseas, where he shared his passion for the game by coaching in both South Africa and Kuwait. His love for the sport and commitment to developing young talent knew no bounds, and his time abroad left a lasting impact on the communities he worked with.

"Dave made Wrexham his home in the late 1970s when he joined Wrexham, where he continued to display his remarkable goalkeeping talents. Beyond football, his love for sport extended to playing for Wrexham Rugby Club and Marchwiel Cricket Club, where he formed countless lifelong friendships. An all-round sportsman and a true team player, Dave was admired not only for his athleticism but for his camaraderie and sportsmanship.

"A man of great integrity and courage, Dave was honoured with a Bravery and Courage Commendation in 2003 from the Chief Constable, a testament to his selflessness and character both on and off the field. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to his community made him an admired and respected figure in Wrexham.

"Dave was devoted to his beloved wife, Barbara, with whom he shared 68 wonderful years of marriage. He was a proud father to his three daughters, Michelle, Lesley, and Nicola, and a loving grandfather to Joel, Emily, Eleanor, Ted, and Edith. His family was his greatest joy, and his legacy will live on through them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In these past few weeks of illness, Dave was surrounded by the love and support of the many friends he made throughout his life—friends who, like so many in Wrexham and beyond, will miss him dearly. He leaves behind not just a remarkable sporting legacy, but an enduring example of kindness, dedication, and humility. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Gaskell - who went to Lamberhead Green School - had been spotted by United playing for his local youth team Orrell St Luke's.

Thankfully, he was not with the United squad when their airplane crashed at Munich on the way home from a European Cup tie on February 6, 1958, killing eight of his team-mates.

His passport had been stamped with a visa for the trip just weeks earlier, but the signing of Gregg meant the 17-year-old stayed behind.