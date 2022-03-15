We need Lang to 'calm down' - Wigan Athletic boss

Lang picked up his 10th yellow card of the campaign at MK Dons on Saturday, which triggered an automatic two-match ban.

As the Latics boss is well aware, it's a 'blow' for both player and club with the race for promotion hotting up.

Leam Richardson

After speaking on several occasions about his role in ensuring Lang retains his natural zest for the game while staying on the right side of the law, Richardson is adamant it can be achieved.

"Callum will be as disappointed as anyone, because it's a learning curve he's on," said Richardson.

"He's still a young lad, it's his first full season he's been here at Wigan, and he's learning what it is to be a seasoned pro.

"He'll look at players at the back like Jack Whatmough and Curtis Tilt, who have contact every three or four minutes, and they're both on a very low number of bookings.

"To have a flair player, free-flowing, goalscoring, picking up that many, he just needs to calm down.

"If I don't help him, he'll never learn, and between us we'll get it right.

"It's a blow to be without him, but that's why you've got a squad.

"At the same time, it's up to someone else to come in and show what they can do.