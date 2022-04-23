We're 'beating ourselves up' - Wigan Athletic star

Latics were held to a 1-1 draw by play-off chasing Plymouth, and still require a point to be mathematically sure of finishing in the top two.

They came from behind to secure a point against the Pilgrims, with Jack Whatmough equalising Luke Jephcott's opener.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Cousins

And despite hammering on the door in the closing stages - and having a massive penalty shout turned down - Latics still have work to do if they are to secure a 'P' next to their name on the ladder.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed because we knew it was a chance to be promoted," acknowledged Cousins, who was making his first start in almost five months after injury.

“The boys performed excellently and we showed great character to get back into the game from the setback.

“We’re probably beating ourselves a little bit as we probably deserved the three points but we’ll take the point and move on."

Next up for Latics is Tuesday night's trip to Portsmouth, followed by next weekend's finale at Shrewsbury.

And Cousins says Latics simply have to keep doing what they have been for the last nine months.

“The game plan is never going to change," he said. "Every game we are going in to win, and it’s another great opportunity to secure promotion on Tuesday.

“I’ve spent half of the season up there with the fans watching the boys play and they’ve been excellent.

"We’re going to need the travelling fans to support us on Tuesday night.

“We will hopefully put on a great performance and secure promotion to the Championship.”

On coming through his first 90 minutes since October 2, he added: “There’s no better feeling than playing football.

“It’s been a long, tough three months, even being back on the bench watching them.