Why in-demand Charlie Hughes was training instead of playing for Wigan Athletic - amid Hull City interest

Shaun Maloney has provided an update on in-demand Charlie Hughes, who missed Wigan Athletic's pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Hughes has been the subject of a bid - understood to be from Championship outfit Hull City - which is being considered at board level.

And the England Under-20 international defender's absence from the matchday squad for Latics' only home friendly of the summer set tongues wagging before the game.

However, the Latics boss was happy to answer questions on Hughes and his current situation.

"Charlie had an issue with his back before the Fylde game, and it was touch and go whether he played that day," said Maloney.

"He reported stiffness again this morning, so he did a session with Jonny Smith at the training ground.

"I spoke to him in the dressing room, and I expect him to be in training as usual on Monday, and ready to play on Friday or Saturday."

When asked whether there was an update on the off-field picture, Maloney played a textbook straight bat.

"There's not really anything additional to report from a non-footballing point of view," he said.

"There's obviously interest in him, which we expected, the same as every window since I've been here.

"There's a few interested parties, but nothing official to say at the moment."

Maloney is also confident the 20-year-old will not be affected despite being thrust into the spotlight.

"I speak to Charlie a lot," added the Scot. "This time last year I sat down with him and his dad and tried to present my ideas for him over the next 12-24 months.

"Sometimes these situations aren't easy, but he has handled himself very well in all the windows so far. With Charlie, he'll be absolutely fine, there's nothing to worry about.

"He played against Fylde with this in the background, and he'll play at either Tranmere or Barrow with this in the background."

