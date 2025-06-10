James Carragher and Sam Tickle celebrate the victory at Barnsley last November

Sam Tickle has again been tipped for the very top - by someone who hopes his Wigan Athletic journey goes on for some time yet!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old was recently voted the best goalkeeper in League One at the EFL Awards, thanks in part for an impressive 18 clean sheets.

Indeed, Latics boasted the third best defensive record in the third tier, with only Birmingham City and Wrexham conceding fewer goals than their tally of 42.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickle, who has been an ever-present in the league since making his debut against Rotherham United in the final game of the 2022/23 campaign, has already caught the eye of a number of suitors in the Premier League and Championship.

But James Carragher - who came through the Academy with Tickle - is hoping his pal won't be picked off just yet.

"Sam's just a top, top keeper, and it's something I've known since we were kids, even going back to the Under-16s," he said.

"To have played as many games as he has at such a young age, it's something hardly any keepers manage to do, which shows how special he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been brilliant for us for two seasons now, and hopefully he can stay on and do the same next season."

Remembering back to an incident towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Burton in the penultimate game of the campaign, Carragher added: "I slipped in the box and he got me out of jail that night.

"It wasn't the first time he's bailed me out, it's happened a few times over the years! But there's not another goalie out there I'd want to bail me out more than Sam."

Carragher also says Tickle's temperament - as well as natural ability - is why he has taken to first-team football like a duck to water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No he's not changed in the slightest," said Carragher. "He's still the quiet guy around the place, but he's such a top lad and I really enjoy playing in the same team as him.

"Hopefully we can keep him around for another season at least, and he can keep going the way he is.

"I don't think there's any doubt Sam will be playing at the very top level soon enough. Hopefully we'll be able to keep him here for now, and I can play a few more games with him."