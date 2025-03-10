Luke Chambers returned at the weekend after a five-month absence

Luke Chambers has been backed to end the season with a bang - after blowing off the 'cobwebs' on his long-awaited Wigan Athletic return at the weekend.

That's the verdict of interim manager Glenn Whelan, who named the on-loan Liverpool defender in his starting line-up against Cambridge United - five months after his last outing for Latics.

Chambers was struck down by a recurrence of a long-standing back problem which required treatment and rehabilitation back at his parent club.

However, he's now fought his way back to full fitness, and helped Latics keep a valuable clean sheet in the 1-0 victory on Saturday.

"We've other players who can play in that position," said Whelan. "But with Chambo, everyone can see what an outstanding young prospect he is, he's such a talent.

"I only had a very short time working with him before he got his injury, but I got the opportunity to play him on Saturday and I took it.

"He'll be the first to admit he was a little bit rusty, but hopefully that's the cobwebs off now for the rest of the season.

Chambers put in a solid hour before giving way to youngster Luke Robinson, who duly popped up with the winning goal with 17 minutes remaining.

"That was always the plan, Chambo was only ever going to play for 60 minutes, and Robbo knew he was coming on for half an hour," said Whelan.

"Robbo's another one from the Academy, which has obviously done great in recent years. There's been a number of young lads who have come in and done very well for themselves, and he's another one.

"To be fair, I had a go at him after the game - 'what's my left-back doing in the six-yard box at that stage?' - but I'll let it slide! It's his first goal, a super-proud moment, and something he'll never forget.

"He's a great kid, he works tremendously hard, and has probably been disappointed he hasn't got more minutes this season. When he does come in, he gives you 100 per cent, and you can't ask for more than that.

In the reshuffle to accommodate Chambers' return, January signing Jon Mellish was switched to the No.10 position behind lone frontman Dale Taylor.

"Jon's a great player to have around the place, in that he can play a number of positions," added Whelan. "It was something I felt we needed, in the middle of the park, a little bit of steel, to give the opposition something to think about.

"I'm sure when they rocked up today, they didn't really know what to expect when they saw the team sheet, and that was part of the plan also. Jon will give you everything he's got and he'll run all day...whether that's in defence, midfield, or in the role he played on Saturday.

"I might have to see how he'd go in goal, we might have to let him have the gloves, because he'd probably do a job for us there as well."