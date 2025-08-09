Joe Gelhardt in action for Wigan Athletic against Middlesbrough in a Championship fixture on February 11, 2020

Wigan Athletic academy product Joe Gelhardt has returned to Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Leeds United.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old forward made a positive impact on loan at the MKM Stadium during the second half of last season, finishing as Hull’s joint-second top goal-scorer with five goals in 20 appearances.

Gelhardt joined Wigan at the age of 10, progressing through the club’s youth system before making his professional debut for Latics as a 16-year-old in 2018. He made 21 senior appearances for Wigan before being snapped up by Leeds in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpudlian has played 57 times for Leeds to date, including 35 appearances in the Premier League for the Whites across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

The former England youth international also enjoyed a loan spell with Sunderland in 2022/23, making 20 appearances for the Black Cats.

Gelhardt, whose younger brother Daniel is also in Wigan’s academy, says he is pleased to return to Hull on loan for this season.

“It feels amazing, I made it clear I wanted to come back here,” said Gelhardt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved my time here last year – everyone was so welcoming and friendly. It’s a great club to be at, and the lads have spoken very highly of the new manager.

“The people here, the city, the fans – everything about last season was just the perfect match. I was probably the happiest I’ve been in my football career during the last few months I spent here last year.

“It’s a season-long loan this time, so being in from the start and having a whole year with the lads is going to be better than three or four months.

“We know we can do a lot better than last season. With the new signings, we’ve got a lot of quality in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was back with Leeds for pre-season and played a few games – 45, 60 and 90 minutes, so I’m feeling fitter than I’ve ever been.

“Thanks to the fans for the support from last year. I’m made up to be back, and the fans played a big part in that.”