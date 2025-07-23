Wigan Athletic Academy product joins growing old-boys network at non-league outfit

By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 21:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 23:21 BST
Chris Merrie leads out the Latics youngsters at Liverpool in the Premier League Cup in 2019placeholder image
Chris Merrie leads out the Latics youngsters at Liverpool in the Premier League Cup in 2019
Wigan Athletic Academy graduate Chris Merrie wants to take AFC Fylde up 'to a higher level' after dropping out of the EFL.

The 26-year-old left League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers this summer, after a four-year stay on the Wirral.

placeholder image
Read More
Former Wigan Athletic and Rangers star joins Wrexham ahead of Championship bow

Merrie moved to Tranmere after helping Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes during administration in the 2010/21 campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the former captain of Latics' Under-18s and Under-21 sides has signalled his intention to help Fylde into the EFL under new manager Craig Mahon - the brother of Alan, and who used to work for the Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

“I'm really happy to be here," said Merrie. "It's been a long summer, but I'm just glad to have it over the line.

“I've spoken to Craig a lot about the project and how the club needs to be at a higher level.

"Everyone wants to go up, which is obviously what I want to do, and there's a lot of potential here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know a couple of the lads already here, which will be good, and I've had a few chats with Craig which have interested me.

"I want to start enjoying my football again, and I'm really excited to be working with him."

Mahon added: “We're absolutely delighted to welcome Chris to the football club.

“We want to play the game a certain way, and Chris has the quality to help us do that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He brings real experience, high standards and qualities that will raise the level of everyone around him, and we're delighted to add him to the group."

Merrie’s new team-mates at Fylde include Ethan Mitchell, Corey Whelan and Charlie Jolley.

Related topics:AFC FyldeEFLUnder-18sLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice