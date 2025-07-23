Chris Merrie leads out the Latics youngsters at Liverpool in the Premier League Cup in 2019

Wigan Athletic Academy graduate Chris Merrie wants to take AFC Fylde up 'to a higher level' after dropping out of the EFL.

The 26-year-old left League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers this summer, after a four-year stay on the Wirral.

Merrie moved to Tranmere after helping Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes during administration in the 2010/21 campaign.

And the former captain of Latics' Under-18s and Under-21 sides has signalled his intention to help Fylde into the EFL under new manager Craig Mahon - the brother of Alan, and who used to work for the Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

“I'm really happy to be here," said Merrie. "It's been a long summer, but I'm just glad to have it over the line.

“I've spoken to Craig a lot about the project and how the club needs to be at a higher level.

"Everyone wants to go up, which is obviously what I want to do, and there's a lot of potential here.

“I know a couple of the lads already here, which will be good, and I've had a few chats with Craig which have interested me.

"I want to start enjoying my football again, and I'm really excited to be working with him."

Mahon added: “We're absolutely delighted to welcome Chris to the football club.

“We want to play the game a certain way, and Chris has the quality to help us do that.

“He brings real experience, high standards and qualities that will raise the level of everyone around him, and we're delighted to add him to the group."

Merrie’s new team-mates at Fylde include Ethan Mitchell, Corey Whelan and Charlie Jolley.