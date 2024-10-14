Kai Payne will spend the next month on loan at Oldham

Wigan Athletic youngster Kai Payne has joined National League outfit Oldham Athletic on a month's loan.

The 19-year-old has been in and around the senior set-up at Wigan this term, having impressed during the pre-season programme.

And it's been decided the next step in his development will be best suited to some regular first-team football down the road at Boundary Park.

"Hopefully Kai will get some games and show everyone what he can do," said Wigan boss Shaun Maloney.

Payne joined Latics at the age of 13 after leaving Liverpool, and signed his first professional contract in 2022.

He follows in the footsteps of Josh Stones and James Carragher, who have both spent time on loan at Oldham in the last couple of seasons.

“I’m delighted to sign, this is a massive club and I can’t wait to get started,” said Payne, who made his league debut for Wigan off the bench in the 1-0 victory over Crawley back in August. “I think this will be massive for my development.

"I’m a young lad who’s hungry to get out there and play. I’ve been doing well at Wigan, but it’s just about getting some minutes.

"I’ve been working with my agent to get something done and Oldham came up and it was a no brainer. I’m a high energetic player who will hopefully contribute with goals and assists and will do anything to bring success.”

Oldham boss Micky Mellon added: “I’m really excited about getting Kai in, with injuries we’ve got at the minute it’s great to bring him in.

“We watch a lot of football and have a lot of connections, Kai is one we’ve always wanted if he’s available. He’s a talented young man eager to play football, and he will be a great addition to our good squad.

“He’s a holding midfielder who will slip in and compliment what we already have, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in an Oldham shirt.”

Oldham lie sixth in the National League, seven points behind early leaders Barnet after 13 matches.

Their next game is the long trip to Sutton United on Saturday.