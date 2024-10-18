Wigan Athletic ace desperate to make up for lost time - 'What he wants from me is energy'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tyrese Francois has signalled his intention to make up for lost time at Wigan Athletic.

The 24-year-old midfielder has endured a frustrating start to his Latics career, after joining from Premier League over the summer.

But he made his first appearance for the club in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy victory at Carlisle last week, getting a good hour under his belt as scheduled.

After another run-out for the Under-21s in midweek, the Australia international is hoping for a first league appearance at Cambridge this weekend.

And after constant dialogue with boss Shaun Maloney on the training, Francois hopes he'll be able to hit the ground running.

"I've had plenty of communication with the manager, and what he wants from me is energy and helping the team as much as possible with and without the ball," he said.

"That's definitely always been a key element of my game, and it was great to get my first game out of the way and come through unscathed. I had another run-out for the Under-21s this week, and it's about building up my minutes now.

"It's hard to replicate what we do in training in matches, so the more games I get under my belt, the better. But I'm feeling good, I'm hoping to be involved this weekend, and we're all expecting a very tough game down there.

"The whole team has been awesome in recent weeks from front to back, and now it's about converting a few more of the chances to translate that into results."

While finding it difficult to settle on the field, Francois - a former team-mate of Steven Sessegnon at Fulham - is already at home off the field.

"I've settled in very nicely, it's a very good group of boys here, and that's made the transition very easy," he added. "I obviously knew Sess from my Fulham days, but it's a young group here and we all get on really well.

"My Wigan career obviously didn't start in the way I would have liked, no-one wants to come into a new environment and not be able to show what they can do. But credit to the staff here for getting me back on the field, I'm there now and I can't wait for the games."