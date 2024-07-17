Wigan Athletic add former Burnley duo to their next generation of talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the names of two more of their Under-21s signings for the new campaign.

Defensive duo Jack Bates and Jack Rogers have both been rewarded for successful trial periods at the end of last term, after leaving Premier League side Burnley.

Bates had previously spent time out on loan with North West Counties League Premier Division outlet Padiham.

Jack Rogers played the closing stages of the friendly at Accrington on Saturday

Rogers, whose dad Alan spent a short time on loan with Latics during his own playing career, featured in Latics' opening pre-season friendly at Accrington last weekend.

“We are delighted to have both players join our Under-21s group," said Latics Academy manager Jake Campbell.

"We were really impressed with their attitudes both on and off the field during their time with us last season, and we are looking forward to working with them.”

Alan Rogers - who also played for Tranmere Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, Hull City, Bradford City and Accrington Stanley - tweeted: "So proud of my son and his achievements in football so far at the tender age of 18. Signing his professional contract at @LaticsOfficial. Well done Jack, son."