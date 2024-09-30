Wigan Athletic boss admits his side have to locate 'another gear' in attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney insists he's doing everything he can to help Wigan Athletic locate 'another gear' in attack.

Latics have recorded three goalless draws in a row - against Lincoln, Stevenage and Exeter - having edged all three in terms of territory and chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Maloney is happy with the way Latics have shored up ay the back, he admits he has work to do to improve their fortunes at the other end of the pitch.

Shaun Maloney says Latics have 'another gear' to find in attack

"My overriding feeling is that we have another gear to find in possession," said the Latics boss. "Even if we have to go side to side three or four times, I want it to be quicker.

"Probably then we're asking a little bit more of our 10s, Jensen and Thelo. But we have to try to hurt teams first through the middle, and then go wide...sometimes at the moment, it's just wide, wide, wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to give the crowd goals and exciting matches...it's a difficult one.

"Generally, for the last three matches, defensively we've been very, very good. I just feel we need a little bit more when we attack...and if we can get that, we can be a pretty good team.

"We just have to work on that...because I don't want to ever feel like we accept a 0-0...I want to be continually phishing the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think if the players really start to believe that they can become a very good team if they get certain things right...we can beat any team. But what we've also seen is we can beat if we're not defensively right.

"I just feel like we’re on the verge of something quite good...but I don't want to say it too loudly."

There has been some frustration in the stands about Latics’ inability to translate their possession into genuine goalscoring chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maloney acknowledges there are ‘small details’ to be ironed out, but he remains positive things will eventually come good.

"We want to get from the middle of the pitch, to those attacking areas, as often as we can,” he added. "There's definitely positions, and the way we receive the ball, the angles players are standing at, where we can improve.

"Probably the hardest part at the moment is I've got a dressing room that feels like it's been a defeat, and it hasn't been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's up to me to inspire them, to get those small details right, and instead of creating a couple of chances, creating maybe five more. That's what we're trying to build here, but it's not an overnight thing."

Maloney admitted the latest stalemate – against Gary Caldwell’s Exeter – was another ‘missed opportunity’.

He added: “In the final third, if we were more clinical, it’s a missed opportunity. I trust their talent but we’re not taking our chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teams are setting themselves up in a certain way, and we just have to be really patient, and when we do get chances, we have to take them.

"I want to give the fans goals and wins, but it’s building blocks at the moment. I am desperate to win for them."