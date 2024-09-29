Young England star wants Wigan Athletic to be more 'ruthless'
Latics were held to a goalless draw by Exeter City on Saturday - their third stalemate in the space of seven days.
Throwing in the 4-0 victory at Bristol Rovers at the beginning of the month, that means it's four clean sheets in a row and four matches unbeaten.
However, the on-loan Liverpool defender wants Latics – who have nine points on the board from their eight matches played – to make the most of playing well, and translate that to wins on the board.
“It’s tough, because I think we’re playing well," said the England Under-20 international. “It’s another clean sheet, and that’s credit for the whole team...the front players and the midfielders are working hard, and the back four are doing their jobs.
"That's a huge positive but, on the other hand, we have to be more ruthless and start to turn those draws into wins.
“I’m sure it’ll come, because we had good chances and on another day we could’ve won. We need to keep pushing on.
“It’s a bit disappointing to get another draw because when we look back, we should really be winning that game.
“We’ve got another game in midweek so it’s a quick turnaround, and we’ve got to get our heads back in the game and be ready for then."
Chambers was an injury doubt in the lead-up to the Exeter game, having been forced off against Stevenage in midweek with a muscle problem.
But he was passed fit to retain his starting spot, and came through the 90 minutes unscathed.
"I feel good, I feel fit, I'm okay," added Chambers, who returned to Latics on the eve of the campaign, having impressed during his initial loan spell in the second half of last season. "It was a bit of a hamstring injury I felt on Tuesday, but I had a scan and it felt good.
"I got the green light to go out and train on Friday, that went well, and I came through it."
