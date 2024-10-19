K'Marni Miller's league debut was one of the very few positives of Latics' trip to Cambridge

Shaun Maloney apologised to the Wigan Athletic fans for a first-half performance at Cambridge that was 'as bad as I've seen since I've been here', after seeing his side surrender their seven-match unbeaten run without so much as a whimper.

Looking to achieve a club-record eighth clean sheet in a row, Latics were behind inside five minutes through Elias Kachunga.

And the home side doubled their lead before the halfway mark in the first period when a Korey Smith shot hit the post and went in off the unlucky Sam Tickle.

Maloney made all five of his substitutions by the 63rd minute, and things did improve - marginally - as the game went on.

Youngster K'Marni Miller - making his league debut, after joining from non-league Guiseley last month - helped to shore up the left-hand side, and showed some nice touches going forward in tandem with Silko Thomas.

However, a comeback never really looked likely, and rock-bottom Cambridge were able to secure a first victory since Easter Monday - when Latics last visited the Abbey Stadium..

"It went wrong from the very first whistle really," acknowledged Maloney. "I have to apologise to the travelling fans for that first half. We were absolutely miles off it, in terms of how we compete.

"It's as bad as I've seen since I've been here. And it's nothing to do with tactics, it's all to do with intent.

"I'm asking players to be in certain positions, and they have to be in them...if they're not, the consequences for the team is really negative.

"I always say the ethos and the DNA of the club is to play a certain way, but when people don't respect positions, then it becomes a mess.

"It was much better in the second half, and the players in that first half should be deeply disappointed that I'm ending up relying on a kid from Guiseley to change the dynamic of the game.

"It comes down to two things...if the opponent wants to fight harder and run harder than you, then you don't play.

"Credit to Cambridge for their mentality, and how aggressive they were to compete in that first half.

"They were miles better than us in that first 20 minutes, and that cost us any chance of winning the game.

"I'm constantly trying to guard against moments in games like that, but it's happened before, although not for a while.

"It's just incredibly disappointing...and it's always on me as the manager...I definitely picked the wrong team, and whatever I said before the game didn't have the desired effect.

"But the players also need to be accountable, this one has to be both ways...the players and myself definitely got that wrong."

The visitors were forced into an early change when Thelo Aasgaard - left on the bench after international duty - replaced the injured Jensen Weir, shortly before the home side doubled their lead.

And Latics' frustration was summed up when both Shaun Maloney and coach Jimmy Barrow were yellow-carded on the near touchline.

Scott Smith and Aasgaard came close to a response, before Jason Kerr gifted possession to Kachunga who, almost apologetically, sidefooted it straight at Tickle from 15 yards.

But Cambridge finished strongly and Okedina saw a header hit the crossbar late on.