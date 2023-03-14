Wigan Athletic boss 'can't ask for any more from my players' after Coventry City draw

The Latics players - along with the rest of the staff - have still not received the wage packets that were due last Friday.

It was the fourth time this term the wages haven't been paid on time, which is expected to lead to a three-point deduction from the EFL.

Will Keane looks for an opening in the draw against Coventry

Latics moved off the foot of the table with the point, although they remain five points - effectively eight - from safety with only nine matches to go.

Maloney, though, could not have been prouder with the way his team stuck to their task, after going behind at the start of the second period through Viktor Gyokeres' header.

And he felt they were good value for the equaliser with eight minutes to go, when Ryan Nyambe's cross was diverted in by City man Kyle McFadzean.

"I was pleased with the manner we got back in the game," said Maloney.

"In the situation we're in now, we have to go for three points, and I was extremely happy with the players' mentality, again.

"I was actually extremely pleased with how we played in the first half, until Coventry switched and limited the space we had.

"I was just disappointed with the way we defended our box for the goal.

"But I can't possibly be critical of this group of players at the moment.

"What they've given me in the last four or five days has been absolutely incredible."

When asked whether the wages - which had been due last Friday - had been paid yet, Maloney confirmed: "No, and it's obviously a very difficult time for everyone.

"The first few days were definitely more intense, or so it felt.

"But the last couple of days have felt a little bit closer to normality

"Obviously that's all still going on in the background, but what the players gave me tonight, I can't ask for any more considering what we're speaking about, and what's happened.