Shaun Maloney will watch the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham from the gantry

Shaun Maloney wants Wigan Athletic to go 'toe-to-toe' with Premier League Fulham this weekend - and called on supporters to 'enjoy watching their side' in a 'brilliant game'.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics host the Cottagers at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday at the Brick Community Stadium for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It's the second time in just over 12 months Latics have been drawn at home against top-flight opposition, after Manchester United won 2-0 here in the third round last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while some - perhaps most - clubs up and down the country opt to ring the changes in cup combat, Maloney says Latics will be treating the game with the utmost respect.

"It's amazing, the second time we've got a Premier League club coming over to our stadium," he said. "For our players, it's a brilliant game and one we're already looking forward to.

"I look at someone like Jason Kerr, who was injured for the Manchester United game last year, it's an amazing opportunity...and they've all deserved it.

"For the ownership group as well, it's obviously a brilliant game, for the second time in 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's brilliant for the players, because it obviously means a lot to play a Premier League team and go toe-to-toe with them. And on the other side, for the supporters, they get to enjoy watching their side against another Premier League side."

There are some intriguing sub-plots to the game, with Steven Sessegnon - if fit - going up not just against his former club, but also his twin brother Ryan.

Maloney will also be coming up against a familiar face on the sidelines in Marco Silva, who was his manager at Hull City a decade ago.

"Marco was my manager at Hull, and I'm looking forward to going up against him in that one," said Malomney, who will have to watch the game from the gantry as he completes a two-game touchline ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was amazing for us last year, in terms of allowing us to have Martial (Godo) on the last day of the summer transfer window. I'm looking forward to seeing him again, he's doing an absolutely brilliant job at Fulham.

"I learnt from him during those six months, which were the last six months of my career...I was still a player, not a good one by then! He was very gracious with his time, I asked him a lot of questions, and he was a huge influence on me...he taught me a hell of a lot."

Latics have something of a score to settle with Fulham.

Their last meeting – a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium in July 2020 – saw Latics relegated on the final day of the Championship season.

Despite having been hit with a 12-point deduction for being placed into administration by the then-owners, another goal against the Cottagers would have seen Latics stay up against all odds.

That was Antonee Robinson’s last game in a Latics shirt, before a £2million move to Fulham that summer.