Wigan Athletic boss outlines plans for Josh Robinson integration

Shaun Maloney acknowledges the Latics fans after last weekend's defeat to Birmingham

Shaun Maloney has confirmed new signing Josh Robinson will be eased into the team gradually rather than thrown in at the deep end.

The 20-year-old defender joined Latics from Arsenal within hours of the transfer window opening on New Year's Day.

He's a like-for-like replacement for Calvin Ramsay, who was recalled by Liverpool midway through his season-long loan.

However, with Toby Sibbick having nailed down the right-back berth over the last few months, Latics fans may have to wait for their first glimpse of the new man.

"Josh is fit, but because he's come from Premier League 2, and the Under-21s, I need to give him a bit of time to adapt," said Maloney.

"Toby's doing brilliant in that position, but we'll try and get Josh up to speed as quickly as we can.

"If that takes a few weeks then so be it...we've signed him for the next few years rather than the next few weeks."

Latics have a break in the league programme now following a hectic festive schedule.

They travel to Mansfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (6pm kick-off), and have the luxury of a full week to prepare for the League One clash at Stevenage on Saturday week.

"I think we got a bit fortunate in terms of the Huddersfield postponement (on New Year's Day), which probably came at a good time," added Maloney.

"In fairness, our first half on Saturday, and the way we went toe-to-toe with Birmingham...the Huddersfield postponement probably allowed us to do that.

"The players were off on Christmas Day and they haven't had a day off since, so I'll give them a day or two this week with there being no midweek game ahead of a massive game for us at Mansfield."