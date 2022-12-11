Keane scored his eighth goal of the campaign in the 1-1 draw at Millwall which kicked off Toure's Latics reign on a positive note.

The Republic of Ireland striker's all-round contribution was equally impressive, as he dovetailed nicely up top with Callum Lang and Nathan Broadhead.

Will Keane takes the congratulations after opening the scoring at Millwall

It was a performance that had his manager purring about the possibilities that lie ahead.

"Will has unbelievable talent," said Toure.

"For me, he is a player who can play different positions, and always be in there to score goals.

"I'm very, very excited what he can bring to this team, definitely."

Latics moved up two places to fifth bottom in the Championship table.