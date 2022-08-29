Wigan Athletic boss plots Ashley Fletcher route
Ashley Fletcher won't be introduced into the Wigan Athletic set-up until he's ready to make his mark.
That's the message from boss Leam Richardson, who is determined not to rush his new signing into the fold after a limited pre-season programme - and risk setting him back further.
"He's still getting up to speed, but it's not easy," said Richardson on Fletcher, who's signed a season-long loan from Watford.
"The easiest thing would be to throw him out onto the pitch, and possibly end up losing him for a long time...especially when you look at certain histories.
"Nathan Broadhead is the same, neither of them really had a pre-season, Charlie Wyke is another.
"We have to be mindful it's a long season, it's not just about today against Burnley.
"It's a grueling campaign, and when you've been around long enough, you realise you'll need everyone on board for as long as possible."