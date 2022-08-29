Wigan Athletic boss plots Ashley Fletcher route

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the message from boss Leam Richardson, who is determined not to rush his new signing into the fold after a limited pre-season programme - and risk setting him back further.

"He's still getting up to speed, but it's not easy," said Richardson on Fletcher, who's signed a season-long loan from Watford.

Ashley Fletcher

"The easiest thing would be to throw him out onto the pitch, and possibly end up losing him for a long time...especially when you look at certain histories.

"Nathan Broadhead is the same, neither of them really had a pre-season, Charlie Wyke is another.

"We have to be mindful it's a long season, it's not just about today against Burnley.