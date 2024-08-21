Wigan Athletic boss provides Kyle Joseph update following Blackpool manager sacking

By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Aug 2024, 21:52 BST
Kyle Joseph remains a transfer target for Latics boss Shaun Maloney
Wigan Athletic are waiting to see whether their summer-long quest to bring back Kyle Joseph will be affected by Neil Critchley's sacking at Blackpool.

The Seasiders made the decision to part company with boss Critchley on Wednesday morning - after just TWO League One fixtures.

With time running out before the transfer slams shut next Friday (August 30), Latics have been thrown a curveball as Shaun Maloney aims to bolster his forward line.

When asked in general whether a managerial change would have an impact on the situation regarding a player's future, Maloney remained as diplomatic as ever.

"It's impossible to say really, it's all dependent on the individual club," he said. "It depends what the plans are, whether it's the sporting director, the owner, or whatever.

"But in terms of that (Kyle Joseph), there's been no change whatsoever, and we respect Blackpool's position.

"We obviously made offers early, they were absolutely adamant they wanted to keep Kyle, we respect that, and there's been no change."

Hot on the heels of Ryan Lowe's departure from Preston last week after ONE Championship fixture, Maloney acknowledged the job security in football management has never been less stable.

"On a personal level - and obviously I've been there - it's difficult for the man involved," he added. "But that's the job today.

"Decisions are made by people above us, and it is what it is.

"It happens at our level, it's happened at Championship level, and it will happen at Premier League level.

"That's why I often say in interviews, I want to be here for as long as possible, but I also understand how it works."

