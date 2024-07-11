Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shaun Maloney played a textbook straight bat when asked about Wigan Athletic's interest in bringing back Kyle Joseph from Blackpool.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old Academy graduate left Latics in the summer of 2021 after helping the club pull off the greatest of Great Escapes while in administration.

However, his move to Swansea didn't live up to expectations and, following loan spells at Cheltenham and Oxford, he joined Blackpool last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Joseph has been linked with a return to Latics

After making only 12 league starts for the Seasiders last term, Joseph is reportedly unhappy at his lack of game time.

Indeed, Wigan Today understands Latics have tabled a number of bids already this summer - all of which have been repelled.

The Latics boss, however, was giving little away when quizzed on how the land lies.

"Look, I can't say too much because he's a Blackpool player," said Maloney. "I know there's a big history of him here, having come through the Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of the staff here will obviously know him and like him. But obviously he's a Blackpool player, and I can't say too much about that one."

Maloney confirmed earlier this summer he is after two new forwards, having lost Charlie Wyke, Josh Magennis and Stephen Humphrys from last season's squad.

However, Wigan Today understands Ronan Hale, who recently joined Ross County from Cliftonville, and St Mirren's Caolan Boyd-Munce have never been under consideration.

On the situation, Maloney added: "Josh Stones has had a good first few weeks of pre-season, but I need to support him now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're 19-20, you need to be pushed, he needs to fight to want to get a shirt ahead of somebody else.

"Centre-forward's a big position, and I need another couple to provide a fight for who plays.

"They need to be the right people, but we do need that position filled."

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was also asked his thoughts on the speculation on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The transfer window is open so we make enquiries, and clubs can certainly make enquiries about our players," he said. "I hope they are because it means we’ve got good players.

“Kyle is here and he’s our player. He’s worked extremely hard in pre-season so far, and we’re looking forward to working with him for the next few weeks and beyond.

“Last season, he came injured from Swansea, he then unfortunately had another one that kept him out for a long period of time.

"Both of us would’ve wanted it to go better, but we signed him because of the potential we think he has and we’re hopeful we’ll see that in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s come back in really good condition, and looks as if he’s improved physically. He looks stronger and really sharp so I’m hoping he can have a big season for us.”

Joseph was part of the Latics team that went all the way to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2020-21, before losing to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was also capped by Scotland Under-21s during his time at Wigan.