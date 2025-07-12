Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe says he is ‘delighted’ to see teenage talent K’Marni Miller sign a new two-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 19-year-old defender will now remain at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the summer of 2027, whilst having an option of a further year in his contract.

Miller impressed upon his arrival from Guiseley last summer, with the youngster now being rewarded with a new deal under Lowe.

The left-sided defender made his senior debut against Carlisle United in the Vertu Trophy, which led to him making his League One debut at Cambridge United last October.

Miller most recently came off the bench in the final day draw at Northampton Town, catching the eye in his first appearance under new manager Lowe.

“We are delighted that K'Marni has decided to extend his stay with the football club,” Lowe said on Miller’s new deal.

"He’s a fantastic young player who will only keep improving as he gains more experience.

"K'Marni has been training with the first team since I arrived, and I am looking forward to helping him continue his development at Wigan Athletic.”

In addition to training with and playing for the first-team, Miller also starred for Chris Brown’s Under-21s last season, contributing with a number of goals and assists. The teenager will be looking to establish himself in the first-team more over the next season under Lowe.

"We are delighted to confirm that K’Marni Miller has signed a new long-term contract with the club,” said Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch.

"Since arriving last summer, K’Marni has made a real impact both on and off the pitch, and his progress has been a testament to his hard work and dedication. He has shown great development over the past year and thoroughly deserves this new deal.

"K’Marni’s journey has been slightly different to others in our academy, but his continued rise highlights the strength and adaptability of our youth development system in nurturing talent through a range of pathways.

"We look forward to seeing K’Marni continue his progression in the seasons ahead."