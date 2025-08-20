Ryan Lowe applauds the travelling Wigan Athletic fans at Luton Town

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe said he was disappointed to lose at Luton Town, but he could not fault his side for their display and a proud effort, having battled injuries and illness prior to the away trip.

The Latics went down to a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening, with George Saville’s goal in the ninth minute proving to be the only difference between the two teams.

It would be fair to say there was surprise amongst Wigan fans when the teamsheet was announced ahead of kick-off, with Lowe making five changes to his starting line-up that beat Peterborough United 2-0 on Saturday, with Luke Robinson, Jensen Weir, Tobias Brenan, Baba Adeeko and Paul Mullin all starting – but Lowe’s team selection has been reasoned due to the fact there had been injuries and illness within the camp in recent days.

“I’m proud of the boys and everything they did,” Lowe said post-match.

"We’ve had a few niggling injuries, a bit of drama in illness, one of the players in hospital all night, no excuses, we had to field a team we felt could compete and had loads of energy, so I felt we did that. The goal we conceded is a scruffy goal on our behalf, second phase, and it’s come to the lad on the edge of the box, that’s not what we want, of course, but I can’t fault the lads, they stuck to the gameplan.

“Coming here to this place, let’s not forget, they were in the Premier League two years ago, they’ve still got some Premiership players who have been there and they’ve still got some Championship players who shouldn’t be in this division, so for us to hold our own against a good team is really pleasing for me.

"Proud of the boys, they gave us everything, and in the last seconds we threw everything at it, we made changes to try and get a goal and a result, and come out of it with a draw at least, but it just trickles past the post from Sam (Tickle), so I can’t fault the boys, I’m really proud of them.

"It’s a massive step up from the last time we were down these necks of the woods against Leyton Orient, so we can’t win them all, it’s disappointment, but we’ve got to pick ourselves up now because we’ve got another important away game on Saturday.”

Latics responded well, having conceded early on at Kenilworth Road, and Lowe’s side were not without their fair share of chances, with Luton’s goalkeeper Josh Keeley making a number of good saves to keep a clean sheet.

"We always respond (to goals) very good, and you are treading on eggshells a little bit because Tobias (Brenan) had been booked early and you are thinking ‘okay, does he have to come off again?’,” Lowe continued.

"Listen, the kid is a fantastic player and is going to be unbelievable, but I can’t quite trust him yet to be on the pitch for longer when he’s had a booking like that, although I felt the booking was unfair, there was many bookings that didn’t go for us or went against us, and the response (to the goal) was always going to be good.

"We knew at half-time that we would get another striker on the pitch and cause them more problems which we did, but I’m proud of the boys, I know there will be a bit of disappointment to losing but there’s no discredit or disrespect of coming to a place like this and losing 1-0 when you’ve had large parts of the ball.

"We’ve had some better clear-cut chances, if the ball would have just fell a bit better for Mulls (Paul Mullin) and (Ryan) Trevitt, then you never know, Will Aimson hits the bar, there were opportunities, so honestly, I’m disappointed we’ve lost, of course, I don’t like losing, but I’m pleased with how the boys went about themselves.”