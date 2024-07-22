Wigan Athletic boss shares transfer update - 'I'm definitely finding it hard to stay patient'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney has provided another transfer update with the new season less than three weeks away - and he feels Wigan Athletic are still 'three or four players' light.

The Latics boss was speaking after the weekend double-header at Chorley and Fylde, where Maloney again fielded perhaps more young players than he would have liked.

And with the sale of Sean Clare to Leyton Orient on Sunday, the need for reinforcements has been ramped up.

Shaun Maloney has plenty to ponder as he tries to bolster his Latics squad

"We're probably looking at another three or four (needed)," said Maloney. "I know everyone at the club is working really, really hard, and I'm definitely finding it hard to stay patient.

"At Chorley it was a really young squad, and I'm not talking about 21s, there were a lot of 18s in there as well. And I'm having to rely on the more senior guys to be standing up and helping us with that.

"But yeah, we know we need more numbers, because I'm desperate to have that real competition for places. I don't want anyone to be comfortable or feel their place in the team is guaranteed."

The Scot revealed Latics have been frustrated in their attempts to bring in certain targets who have moved elsewhere.

"Some we've lost out on, some we've had to move on to other targets, some we've managed to get over the line," he said. "It's specific in terms of what we want, but there's players out there, for sure.

"I'm pushing very hard internally to get them done, because we need it. You know how hard the season will be, it's long, there's 50-odd games, players pick up injuries, there's dips in form, and I can't always rely on the kids."

Fleetwood Town forward Maleace Asamoah is a player of interest to Latics, although Maloney was staying tight-lipped on developments to bring him in.

"I've seen the reports, but there's nothing really to say," added Maloney. "He's a really talented player, but there's nothing done on that one."

Latics have signed five players this summer – loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Dion Rankine from Chelsea, Will Aimson from Exeter City and Tyrese Francois from Fulham.