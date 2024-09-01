Wigan Athletic boss sweats on verdict over 'brilliant player' who could be taken out of his plans

Steven Sessegnon's shift at Birmingham didn't last very long

Shaun Maloney is waiting to hear whether the pain of Wigan Athletic's stoppage-time defeat at Birmingham City has been exacerbated by the loss of Steven Sessegnon.

The 24-year-old pulled up lame in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-1 defeat at St Andrew's, which caused Latics to play for the last 10 minutes plus injury-time a man down - which ultimately cost them dear.

Sessegnon had only entered the fray at the midway point as a half-time substitute for James Carragher, but the way he helped turn the momentum Latics' way against the promotion favourites means any absence would be a massive blow.

"It's not good," assessed Maloney, who confirmed recently Sessegnon had been called into the ‘Leadership Group’ at the club. "He's damaged a muscle in his calf...it's really bad luck.

"He's such a brilliant player, who can play in both full-back positions as well as inside, which he did at Birmingham.

"And he was the difference in the first 25 minutes of the second half, he was the reason - alongside Matt Smith - we were on top.

"He enabled us to have two against one in the middle, and it was such bad luck he had to come off.

"I thought James Carragher was brilliant in the first half, he did nothing wrong. We just thought Sess could come inside as well, and he did exactly that."

A slight positive is the fact Latics have no league game next weekend, with the scheduled visit of Stevenage postponed due to international call-ups.

On the downside is Latics have an extra week to stew on the injustice of coming away from the Birmingham game with nothing, despite a magnificent effort.

"I couldn't feel any prouder of the team, and I don't think I've ever felt this disappointed with a result since I've been in management," added Maloney.

"I've never been prouder of a team, such a young team, full of Academy products, playing away at such a big club, with such expectations and level of investment.

"When they play like that against teams like Birmingham and Charlton, two of the biggest budgets in the league, and outplay them both for large parts...it's so positive.

"If we can perform the way we did on Saturday for the rest of the season, we've got a real chance of doing something special. But I need more belief...and I have to keep drumming that in, not just to the players but the fans as well.

"We're going to have good days and bad days, but this is only the second stage of building this club, and we have to have belief in what we're doing."

Elsewhere on the injury front, Latics should be boosted after the international break by a number of players who have been recovering from injury, including on-loan Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay, winger Jonny Smith and midfielder Tyrese Francois, who has yet to feature after his summer signing from Fulham.

Longer-term absentees Luke Robinson and Michael OIakigbe – who broke his leg in pre-season after joining on loan from Brentford – are also progressing well behind the scenes.