Callum Wright's at his new home for the next 12 months - and possibly longer

Ryan Lowe has revealed his hope that Callum Wright remains a Wigan Athletic player beyond his initial season-long loan.

The 25-year-old midfielder - the 'goalscoring 8' Lowe had earmarked - joined Latics at the end of last week from Plymouth Argyle.

With only 12 months remaining on his contract at Home Park, Wright looks to have played his last game for the Pilgrims.

And Lowe says Latics have 'first dibs' on the player if - hopefully when - he proves to be a success at the Brick Community Stadium.

"His contract down there runs out at the end of the season," said Lowe. "And I think we've got first dibs on all quarters of it.

"It's basically a 12-month deal with us, which gives us the opportunity to work with him, and gives him a good opportunity to have a look at us.

"He is out of contract next summer and, of course, if he rips it up, there will be other clubs looking at it. But it was a no-brainer, we wanted to take him.

"I said I don't want too many loans, but when you get offered a Paul Mullin on a good deal...there definitely could be something for him down the line, again that's in our hands as well.

"And Callum's the same...when you get offered the chance to bring in good players, I don't mind what it looks like."

New Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley - who spent a season on loan with Latics in 2010/11 during his Manchester United days - appeared to close the door on Wright's stay on the south coast.

"I'm the type of coach who prefers my squads to be on the smaller sides," he said. "And within that you need a couple of versatile players who can do two jobs, sometimes even three jobs.

"I couldn't offer Callum the game time that he was expecting or he was wanting.

"I respect what he brings as a player and what he has brought to the club but I think our team to be really dynamic.

"How I want us to play, it needs something different so it was free for Callum to go and I wish him all the best."

Wright himself looked to be drawing a line under his tenure during a farewell message on Instagram.

"Where do I start?" he wrote. "Three seasons I'll never forget and so many memories that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

"A huge thanks to all the staff, players, and fans I've come across during my time - what a special club."

Wright is the second player Latics have signed on a season-long loan this summer.

Lowe also swooped for Wrexham striker Paul Mullin on the same arrangement, after acknowledging Latics ‘couldn’t afford’ a permanent deal due to his Championship wages.

Mullin has two years left on his Wrexham contract, but it would be no surprise to see him also staying longer with Latics if he proves to be a success.