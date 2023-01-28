Wigan Athletic CEO cites 'positive influence' Shaun Maloney will bring
Mal Brannigan believes the 'incredibly positive' influence of new manager Shaun Maloney will be Wigan Athletic's secret weapon in their upcoming 18 cup finals.
Maloney was confirmed as Latics' new manager on Saturday afternoon, less than 48 hours after Kolo Toure was relieved of his duties.
The Scot was a club legend as a player, helping the club defy the odds in the Premier League as well as supplying the corner from which Ben Watson headed home the FA Cup final winner in 2013.
Maloney has signed a three-and-a-half year deal, and his first task will be to steer Latics away from the foot of the Championship.
With only 18 games to go - and a four-point deficit to make up - effectively five points with goal difference, it won't be easy.
Brannigan, though, believes there’s more than enough time to put things right.
“I am really pleased to welcome Shaun back to the DW as manager," he said.
“Shaun has already amassed years of experience as both a coach and assistant manager at the highest level, as well as possessing the knowledge of being a manager in a first-team environment.
"The conversations I’ve had with Shaun have always been incredibly positive, and I look forward to working with him and his staff.
“Everyone connected with our club has worked extremely hard to return Wigan Athletic to the Championship in such a short space of time.
"And we now have 18 games remaining to ensure that is still the case come the end of the season."