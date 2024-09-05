Wigan Athletic chairman reiterates 'Premier League' aim as he reflects on 'productive transfer window'

Ben Goodburn has issued a statement to the Latics fanbase following the close of the transfer winbdow

Chairman Ben Goodburn has reflected on a 'productive transfer window', which he says has left Wigan Athletic with 'an exciting squad, who are sure to grow and develop as the season progresses'.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments were part of a lengthy statement released following the first block of fixtures, which saw Latics pick up only three points from 12 in the league, as well as exiting the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle and getting off to a losing start in the Bristol Street Motors.

Nevertheless, Goodburn is adamant the events of the transfer window will enable Latics to continue their rebuilding - with 'the dream of returning to the Championship and eventually back to the Premier League' remaining the long-term goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m pleased to say that we’ve had a productive transfer window, bringing in a total of 13 new players," he said. "Our recruitment strategy was centred around adding young, dynamic talent to our ranks - players who not only strengthen our current squad but also add long-term value to the football club.

"Seven of those players were signed on permanent deals, and we are confident they will go on to have successful careers with us.

"It was also important we retained the experienced Jason Kerr as captain and Callum McManaman, while adding Will Aimson and Andy Lonergan to help guide the younger players.

"As with any transfer window, it was an evolving process, and while not every senior target was secured, Gregor Rioch, Shaun Maloney and Stephen Gormal have worked hard and been diligent in executing our plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their work has left us with an exciting squad, who are sure to grow and develop as the season progresses.

"A special mention must go to Charlie Hughes. Charlie’s contribution to Wigan Athletic has been significant, and we’re immensely proud that his transfer represents our first major sale for over a decade.

"The player pathway we have created is a testament to the hard work of our first-team coaching staff and Academy staff in helping develop players from the Academy."

Regarding the start to the season, Goodburn – who also confirmed season ticket sales are on course to surpass last year’s – continued: "On the field, we’ve shown real promise with strong performances against Charlton Athletic, and most recently, Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While the results haven’t always matched our positive displays, I believe we are heading in the right direction. The performance against Morecambe wasn’t what Shaun or his staff wanted to see, but I am confident the hard work and determination of the players and coaching staff will pay off as we continue through the season.

"As we move forward, I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support. We all share the dream of returning to the Championship and eventually back to the Premier League.

"While we know it will take time with a young squad that will develop over the months and years ahead, I’m confident that the sustainable model we’ve implemented will guide our club back to where it belongs in a sensible and measured manner."