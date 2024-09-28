Wigan Athletic chief admits 'frustration' after Exeter City stalemate - 'That's the life of a striker'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney admitted his 'frustration' after Wigan Athletic were held to a goalless draw by Exeter City - their third stalemate in the space of week.

Latics had the best of it against Gary Caldwell's Grecians, but were unable to find a way past visiting goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

In the first half, Whitworth denied Silko Thomas and Jensen Weir with fine stops.

Former team-mates Shaun Maloney and Gary Caldwell had to settle for a point apiece

And it was more of the same after the break, with substitute Dale Taylor twice denied, before Whitworth pulled off fabulous fingertip to prevent Will Aimson scoring a stoppage-time winner against his old club.

"It's not easy to get four clean sheets in a row, and I think the whole team has to take credit for that, in terms of how aggressive we are starting with our forward players," assessed Maloney.

"Today was quite a hard game, they tried to play without a No.9, meaning our centre-backs had to be really aggressive.

"Defensively we were very good again, but obviously I want the other side as well.

"I think we can definitely create more chances, but we are creating chances big enough to win games.

"There's probably frustration there that we didn't win the game today, because we had enough chances - Silko in the first half, Dale in the second - to do so.

"But credit to their goalkeeper, he produced a brilliant save in the dying seconds to keep us out.

"I'd probably be more frustrated if we weren't creating the chances, but that's how it goes sometimes."

Maloney reversed the five changes he'd made against Stevenage in midweek, with Joe Hugill restored to lone striking duties.

After feeding off scraps, the game opened up when Taylor took over up top, but he was narrowly unable to add the finishing touch to clear openings.

"That's the life of a striker, but I actually thought Dale was really good when he came on," added the Latics chief.

"He does brilliant to get into those positions, he takes contact so well for a 20-year-old, he does amazing as a No.9 against senior centre-backs.

"I'd have loved him to have taken one of those chances, but it wasn't to be.

"It's a difficult one...I don't want to put too much pressure on Dale and Joe Hugill, because there's other players out there.

"At the same time that's obviously why they're here...and we have to win games, I have to win games...and we need them to eventually become more clinical.

"But I do trust the players we have here."