Wigan Athletic chief muses what might have been against Wrexham

Ryan Lowe watches on as Latics went toe to tie with second-placed Wrexham

Ryan Lowe believes only 'that little bit of quality' prevented Wigan Athletic pulling off what would have been a deserved victory against automatic promotion favourites Wrexham.

The Red Dragons - skippered by Latics old-boy James McClean - failed to land a single punch on Latics, with Sam Tickle not called upon to make a single save in his 100th career appearance.

At the other end, Maleace Asamoah Jnr once again locked the man most likely from a Latics point of view, but he shot wide in the first half, before ignoring Dale Taylor to fire straight at Arthur Okonkwo after the break.

It meant a third draw in the space of a week, on the back of away ties against Leyton Orient and Exeter City, and Lowe was left to rue what might have been.

He said: "It was a good point, although I'm disappointed we weren't able to take all three. We had some good opportunities to do that, some good chances, but it's the same old story.

"And if you can't win a game, then don't lose it, and I thought we were very solid and resolute in possession.

"We nullified their threats, but we huffed and puffed at the top end of the pitch and couldn't find that little bit of quality.

"It certainly wasn't for the lack of trying, and overall we're pleased with the point.

"Wrexham didn't have a shot on our goal, and that epitomised the effort of the group, they've been brilliant to work with.

"We just have to get the top end of the pitch right, we've shown them videos of what it looks like. But I'm always pleased when we keep clean sheets and limit good teams to little or no opportunities.

"It's been a long week...we've been to Leyton Orient and Exeter away, but that's three good points for us. If we can keep ticking off points, chalking the games off, we're going in the right direction."

The result leaves Latics five points clear of the relegation zone with five matches to play – one more than all four sides at the bottom.