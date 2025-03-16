Ryan Lowe salutes the Latics fans before his first game in charge

Ryan Lowe admitted Wigan Athletic 'didn't do enough' to warrant a positive result during their first outing under his stewardship at Charlton Athletic.

The 46-year-old - who was appointed as Shaun Maloney's successor on Wednesday evening - was expected to watch from the stands at the Valley, with interim boss Glenn Whelan taking the team one last time along with Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn.

However, Lowe made the late call to be in the dug-out, and saw his side produce a hugely disappointing first-half effort as they went in 2-0 down thanks to a brace from Matty Godden.

Boosted by the half-time introduction of Chris Sze and Ronan Darcy, Latics gave a much better account of themselves in the second period, with the former immediately teeing up Dale Taylor, who fired wide from bang in front of goal.

Sze then pulled one back with six minutes to go after Will Mannion had parried out a shot from Darcy, but the home side held out to pick up three points they undoubtedly warranted on the balance of the 90 minutes.

"It was too little, too late at the end," acknowledged Lowe. "I've told the boys that we needed to have a little bit more of a calmness.

"Charlton have made this place a bit of a fortress, but the first half was nothing like what we'd planned. Obviously we made some changes at half-time, changed shape, and maybe another five minutes we might have nicked something at the end.

"The lads who came on, the impact players, were excellent, and when we got it down we looked good. Dale goes through in the second half, if he scores that it's a different ball game...it was a great goal from Chris on our behalf, we just needed a little bit more belief. And I think they know that...they came off the pitch and admitted it wasn't us, that...we just didn't do enough."

The Latics defence were adamant Godden poked home number two from an offside position, but Lowe was keen not to make excuses in the aftermath.

"I've had a look at it, and I think it's onside in all honesty," he said. "We're just disappointed on the whole with the two goals they scored.

"For the first goal, we tried to clear it, it hits Ollie Norburn and falls to Matty Godden, and that's what he does, he swivels on it and scores goals.

"For the second, we can't have Scottie Smith at the back post marking Macauley Gillesphey, who's 6'3, and Scottie's only 5'8.

"So a little bit of disorganisation from the lads, which we did try to fix at half-time...we said if that happens again...Jon Mellish, who was one of the markers, was out, waiting for it to be played short.

"If he shuffles along, we get Scottie out of the pack, but it's a great header back across and we didn't deal with the second ball.

"In fairness, both goals were definitely avoidable, and that's stuff we'll have to keep working on as we move forwards."